Reps to probe alleged plot by IOCs to frustrate Dangote refinery

The House of Representatives on Thursday said it will investigate an alleged plot by International Oil Companies (IOCs) to frustrate the operations of Dangote refinery.

This followed a matter of urgent national importance raised by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda. The lower chamber expressed worry that there could be an ongoing manipulation of the price of local crude, preventing the Dangote refinery from buying locally, thereby affecting the cost of the refined product.

The lawmakers also said it would investigate the actual percentage of the Federal Government’s shares in Dangote refinery. According to Chinda, Dangote had said Nigeria owns 7.3 per cent as against the 20 per cent shares claim because the Federal Government was unable to meet its own obligations.

Thereafter, the green chamber urged the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to intervene in the situation to ensure the success of the Dangote refinery for the good of the country.