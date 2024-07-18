Sullivan, 14, becomes youngest MLS player

Fourteen-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan has become the youngest Major Soccer League player in history. Sullivan, who is expected to move to Manchester City when he is 18, was an 85th-minute substitute in the 5-1 win over New England Revolution at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania.

At 14 years and 293 days, he broke the record set by Freddy Adu, who was 14 years and 306 days when he played for DC United in 2004. Sullivan also became the youngest North American player in the top flight of a team sport. He signed for Philadelphia in May, in the biggest homegrown player deal in MLS history. “The collaboration between the Union and the City Group was – that did it for me. I always watch Man City. They’re like every kid’s dream team,” Sullivan told ESPN, external at the time.

“For [Philadelphia and Man City] to come together and agree on something – I sat with my family and my agents and we decided that it was the best plan.” Adu reacted to his record being broken on social media. “Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record breaking debut today,” Adu said.