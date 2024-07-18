Tight security as SSANU, NASU gather in Abuja for nationwide protest

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and those of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (SANU) have converged at the Unity Fountain for a national protest. A handful of the protesters are already in the premises of the Unity Fountain, however, security operatives have locked some of the protesters out of the premises.

After some agitations by the protesters, the gate is left open, and the protesters have now blocked the entrance to the Unity Fountain with their trucks. The protesters are demanding the payment of their four months’ withheld salaries and the renegotiation of the 2010 agreement with the Federal Government among other demands.

The unions as well as the Academic Staff Union of Universities had in 2022 embarked on a long strike. While SSANU and NASU had a four-month strike, the ASUU strike lasted eight months. However, President Bola Tinubu directed that the affected staff be paid four-month salaries, SSANU and NASU members claimed the wages were not paid, while ASUU members were paid.

Both unions have instructed their members to stage a nationwide protest on July 9 across all state chapters, with a follow-up national protest scheduled for Abuja on Thursday.