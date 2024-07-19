263 Boko Haram terrorists surrender at Nigeria-Cameroun border — Army

As Operation Lake Sanity 2 progresses, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said it has witnessed a substantial surrender of 263 Boko Haram terrorists and their families in the Sector 1, Cameroon, from 10 to 17 July 2024. A statement signed by the Chief Military Public Information Officer, HQ MNJTF N’djamena Chad, Lieutenant Colonel, Abubakar Abdullahi, on Friday, said the wave of surrenders started on 11 July 2024, when five terrorists surrendered to MNJTF troops in Wulgo, Nigeria-Cameroon border.

Preliminary information indicated these individuals hailed from Tumbuma and Kutumgulla in Marte Local Government Area in Nigeria. It said, “On the same day, Malum Kori Bukar, a 50-year-old, escaped from the Jibilaram hideout and surrendered to the troops. “Additionally, on 11 July, 19 terrorists surrendered in the village of Madaya, extreme North Cameroon, and another 11 surrendered in Wulgo from the Tumbuma hideout in 2 waves.

“On 12 July 2024, 64 individuals surrendered in Bonderi, Cameroon, including 6 adult males, 20 women, and 38 children. Moreover, on 13 July, 27 terrorists surrendered. “The trend continued on 15 July 2024, with another 102 individuals surrendering in Bonderi, Extereme North Cameroon including 20 adult men, 40 women, and 42 children. Additionally, 5 individuals surrendered in Wulgo, with 2 coming from the Tumbuma hideout, southern Lake Chad. On 16 July 2024, 2 more terrorists surrendered. The following day, 17 July 2024, saw the surrender of a total of 48 terrorists and their families, comprising 10 adult males, 15 females, and 23 children.”

According to the statement, preliminary investigation also revealed that all the surrendered individuals are Nigerians. It added, “Consequently, they were handed over to the troops of Operation HADIN KAI for further action.”