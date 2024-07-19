Fubara denies promising ₦80,000 minimum wage

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described as “unverified claims”, reports that he had proposed to pay a minimum wage of ₦80,000 to workers in the state and local government areas. The denial came following reports circulating online, that the governor had promised to pay the said sum.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, on Friday described the report as false. The statement read, “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to claims circulating in an online media that the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has proposed to pay a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state and local government areas.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to this fake news, but for the wrong impression it would create in the minds of the public, especially civil servants in the state. “Therefore, it is important to state that the unverified claims being circulated by Newsweekng.com, and titled: ‘Breaking News: Governor Fubara Proposes N80,000 minimum wage’ are totally false and misleading.

“The general public, and particularly civil servants in the state, are advised to discountenance the false claims in the online media platform. The Rivers State Government will make its position on the issue known in due course.”