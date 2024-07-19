Military intensifies crackdown on illegal oil refining in Niger Delta

In swift response to the Chief of Defence Staff’s directive to curb illegal oil refining in the Niger Delta, the Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe, led by Rear Admiral John Okeke, has commenced a tour of identified flashpoints.

On Thursday, Rear Admiral Okeke and his team raided communities in Umorie, Abia, and Rivers States, uncovering large-scale illegal refining activities following intelligence reports. Rear Admiral Okeke explained to Journalists that the areas mapped out for visitation and sensitisation are hubs for illegal refining.

The JTF Commander South-South+South who also visited communities around Oyigbo LGA, where the scenario is similar, noted that most of the hubs used for illegal refining activities have proximity to pipeline crossings and flow stations. He further expressed confidence that the military would meet the two-week deadline given by the Chief of Defence Staff.

On Wednesday, the Chief of Defence Staff held a crucial meeting with divisional commanders and other security agencies, issuing a two-week deadline to improve oil production by eliminating illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta. This directive came from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the service chiefs.

The Joint Task Force (JTF) South-South Operation Delta Safe, composed of 12 forces, is primarily responsible for protecting the country’s oil facilities in the Niger Delta.