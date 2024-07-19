‘Senate becoming Tinubu’s puppet’, Atiku faults Ndume’s removal as Chief Whip

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate. Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South in the National Assembly, was on Wednesday sacked as the Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He was replaced by Tahir Monguno (Borno North).

In a statement on Thursday, Atiku criticized the leadership of the Senate for the removal, branding the upper chamber as President Tinubu’s puppet. “This ugly tendency is being manifested by the steady posturing of our National Assembly, especially the Senate, of taking a reverse course in its core function and becoming a puppet in the hands of the President,” he said on X.

“Only yesterday, Senator Ali Ndume called for the President to wake up to his responsibilities and provide succour to address the biting hunger and poverty in the country. Ironically, the response of the @NGRSenate to his patriotic warning is to relieve him of his principal office as the Chief Whip of the Senate.” The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election also accused President Tinubu of displaying despotic tendencies.

He also took a swipe at the Tinubu administration, saying it is displaying excesses contrary to the general principle of democracy.