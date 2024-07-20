Fubara directs immediate promotion of Senior Secondary School teachers

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Funara has directed the immediate promotion of teachers under the employment of the government in all the senior secondary schools in the state. Governor Fubara gave the directive while inaugurating the Chairmen and four members each, for the Senior Secondary Schools and Universal Basic Education Boards at the government house in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said the promotion exercise in the senior cadre in public schools was suspended because the section was previously headed by an Acting Director whom he felt should not be given the responsibility to handle such a delicate task. The task will now be handled by the substantive board headed by an educationist, Dr. Sam Umejuru. The Governor spoke highly of his passion to improve the standard of education in the state, explaining that education, healthcare and agriculture will form his top priorities in the 2025 budget.

In the Universal Basic Education, Governor Fubara charged the Chairman, David Briggs, a politician and administrator to improve on the standard already set by the immediate past Chairman and members of the board. He challenged Briggs, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Senior Secondary Schools’ Board to execute his role diligently to lay a strong educational foundation for children in the state.

The governor explained that a child’s excellence in academics is predicated on exposure at the UBE levels. He expressed the conviction that the chairmen and members of both boards will perform efficiently, owing to their level of experience in public and civil service.