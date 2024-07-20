JUST IN: Reps Leaders visit Dangote refinery

The leadership of the House of Representatives have visited the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, led the lawmakers who arrived at the refinery located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos around 11am.

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and top executives of the refineries received the lawmakers. The lawmakers are expected to take a tour of the 650,000 barrels per day refinery during the visit. The visit marks the second time federal lawmakers will visit the refinery in two months.

It also comes at a crucial time for the refinery, as it is scheduled to start the supply of petrol next month while also battling what it says are attempts by international oil companies to frustrate its access to crude oil needed for production. In June, Senate President Godswill Akpabio led the leadership of the Senate on a tour of the refinery, praising the project and pledging support for it.

The “whole Nigeria couldn’t make refineries function in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Warri, but that Dangote and his team have proven that it is possible to dream and achieve it in Nigeria,” Akpabio said during his visit, highlighting the significance of the project.