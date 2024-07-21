2023 Polls: Probe cases of electoral violence against Govs, court orders INEC

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to probe cases of electoral violence against Nigerian governors and their deputies during the 2023 general elections. Delivering judgement in the suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu also ordered the electoral body to “identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors and ensure their effective prosecution.”

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare. “The appointment of independent counsel to investigate cases of electoral violence and other electoral offences against state governors and their deputies during the 2023 general elections,” the court held. Apart from electoral violence, the court wants INEC to investigate bribery, vote-buying, and conspiracy that were believed to have taken place last year.

Justice Egwuatu also ordered INEC “to swiftly prosecute all arrested offenders in the 2023 general elections in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and other law enforcement agencies.” “I have compassionately evaluated the depositions in the affidavit of SERAP and I have no reason not to believe the depositions more so when there are documentary evidence in support of the depositions,” Justice Egwuatu said.

“In the circumstances therefore, I find merit in the application. The sole issue of whether this Court ought to grant the relief of judicial review and orders of mandamus is resolved in favour of SERAP. Accordingly, I grant the prayers sought. Justice Egwuatu’s judgment, dated 18 July, 2024, read in part: “Being citizens of this great country, SERAP and its members have the legal interest whose enjoyment or enforcement directly or substantially depends on the performance of public duty by INEC. “In requesting the performance of the public duty imposed on the electoral body, SERAP has demonstrated a great zeal of patriotism.

“The substance of SERAP’s grouse is the violence associated with elections in Nigeria which tends to prevent citizens from exercising their franchise during elections, thus preventing credible election and in the long run credible leaders. “There is no gainsaying the fact that electoral violence and the associated crimes committed during elections in Nigeria is a great bane to the development of this country both democratically and economically.”