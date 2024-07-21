Afam Osigwe emerges new NBA President

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afam Osigwe, has emerged as the president-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) following the 2024 NBA election held online. Osigwe secured the highest number of votes, with 20,395, surpassing his closest rival, Tobenna Erojikwe, who got 10,970 votes, and Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN), who received 9,007 votes.

He will succeed the outgoing president, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN).

See below the other positions filled by the newly elected executives of the NBA:

1st Vice-President: Sabastine Anyia defeated Bartholomew Aguegbodo

2nd Vice-President: Mrs. Bolatumi Animashaun with 26,534 votes, defeating Pius Oiwoh, who scored 11,121 votes.

3rd Vice-President: Mrs. Zainab Garba with 23,550 votes, defeating Michael Olorunmola, who received 13,897 votes.

General Secretary: Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara with 25,713 votes, defeating Abdulwasiu Alfa, who received 11,730 votes.

Assistant General Secretary: Henry Ehi with 28,552 votes, defeating Oluwaseun Aka, who received 8,317 votes.

Treasurer: Mrs. Blessing Udofa-Poromon with 17,998 votes, defeating Mbamala Chukwuemeka, who garnered 9,825 votes.

Publicity Secretary: Mrs. Bridget Edokwe with 19,542 votes, defeating Charles Ajiboye, who scored 10,989 votes.

Assistant Publicity Secretary: Miss Ebiere Ekpese with 26,955 votes, defeating Lawrence Ayewa, who scored 9,690 votes.

Welfare Secretary: Nyada Auta with 18,369 votes, defeating Oaikhena Osagie, who scored 12,855 votes.