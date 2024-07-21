Marseille close in on £17m deal for Tottenham’s Hojbjerg

French club Marseille are in advanced talks to sign Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 28-year-old is believed to be ready to leave north London and is available for about £17m. Discussions are continuing over payment terms, but both sides expect the deal to go through.

Hojbjerg joined Spurs in 2020 in a £15m deal from Southampton, when Jose Mourinho was in charge. The midfielder made 39 appearances for the club last season but only 10 of those were starts as Ange Postecoglou favoured Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in central midfield. The Dane has entered the last year of his contract with Tottenham and will be available on a free transfer in 2025 if fresh terms are not agreed.

Spurs have strengthened their midfield this summer with the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds, while Lucas Bergvall has joined from Swedish club Djurgardens. Marseille have been on a recruitment drive since appointing former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Forward Mason Greenwood has joined from Manchester United and midfielder Ismael Kone completed a move from Watford this month, while they are reportedly interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.