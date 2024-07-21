NDLEA uncovers illicit drugs hidden in incense candles, ladies’ wears

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered illicit substances in Lagos. The items – consignments of Cocaine and Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis – were concealed in incense candles, game packs, dry hibiscus leaves and ladies’, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said.

According to a Sunday statement, the hard drugs were meant to be smuggled in and out of Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). Babafemi said some suspects were apprehended. “A businessman, Abdulwahab Owolabi Alebiosu was on Thursday 18th July 2024 arrested at his Horizon Court, Lekki, Lagos residence after a consignment of 40 parcels of Loud weighing 20.30 kilograms hidden in packs of chessboards, scrabbles, checkers, and poker set, brought in from Canada on a British Airways flight was intercepted at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport during a joint examination of the cargo with men of Customs Service,” the statement read.

“A search of his home also led to the recovery of more exhibits including some drug paraphernalia, such as a weighing scale, and cannabis potency test kit, while four vaping machines were recovered from his business premises on Admiralty Way, Lekki. A Mikano black truck with registration number FST 657 HP was also recovered from his house. “In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the MMIA on Friday 19th July intercepted two jumbo bags going to Pakistan.

The bags contained dried hibiscus leaves, dried bitter leaves and other food items, which were used to conceal four parcels of cocaine and 14 parcels of Loud, both weighing 1.360kg. Further investigations led to the arrest of a businesswoman, Eze Queen Ogechi who claimed she was sending the illicit consignment to Pakistan on the instruction of her brother, Eze Nnamdi Promise based in the South Asia country. “Also at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives attached to Terminal II, Departure Gate of the MMIA, on Thursday 18th July intercepted a male Beninese passenger, Orobi Adoubi Amen, travelling with a bag containing some female native dresses.

The suspect was going to Dubai via Accra, Ghana on an Air Peace Airline flight and a connecting flight to Dubai, UAE on Emirates Airline. A thorough search of the bag revealed eight parcels of Loud weighing 2.10kg were concealed in the ladies’ native wears. The suspect claimed he was given the consignment for a fee of N600,000 on successful delivery in Dubai.”

On his part, the NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) commended anti-narcotics officers for the seizures. He said that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country are well appreciated, urging them not to rest on their oars but continue to intensify ongoing drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts