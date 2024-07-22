Amaewhule-Led Rivers Lawmakers face off with Fubara over caretaker Chairmen

The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly has frowned at the continued stay in office of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen (CTC) despite a judgement of the Supreme Court declaring them to be illegal. The apex court had recently given judgement in a case between the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorneys General of the 36 states, ruling that CTC is illegal.

At plenary on Monday, the leader of the House Major Jack informed the members of the Certified True Copy of the aforementioned Supreme Court judgement in his possession which he laid before the speaker. While presenting his report, the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Governments Ignatius Onwuka raised an alarm over the continued activities of CTC Chairmen despite the Supreme Court judgement.

“Some impostors are parading themselves as caretaker committee chairmen and members in the 23 local governments. Mr Speaker this worries me because this House amended the law of Local Governments in the state directing that only elected Local Government officials shall be the ones responsible for local government activities,” he said.

Onwuka added: “These impostors are going around the local governments parading themselves and harassing innocent men and women, imposing levies and rates. So, for us as a House, we felt we should bring the activities of these impostors to your notice.”

In another submission, the member representing Andoni Constituency Ofiks Kagbang accused Governor Fubara of instigating anarchy.