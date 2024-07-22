LASG issues travel advisory on rehabilitation of Odo Iya Alaro bridge

The Lagos State Government has issued a follow-up to the initial travel advisory for the 90 days rehabilitation of the expansion joint on Odo Iya Alaro bridge (Ikorodu Road), starting from Monday, 22nd July 2024.

Motoring Public are advised to use the following mapped-out alternative routes.

MAINLAND TO ISLAND

1) Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Alapere, Ogudu, Ifako, Third Mainland Bridge, Island.

OR

Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Alapere, Ogudu, Ifako, Owonroshoki Expressway, Anthony Oke, Ikorodu Road, Island.

2) Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Ojota Service Lane, Kudirat Abiola Way, Opebi Link Bridge, Sheraton, Mobolaji Bank Anthony, Maryland, Ikorodu Road Island.

3) Ikorodu, Ketu Ojota Interchange, Ogudu, Ifako, Third Mainland Bridge, Island.

OR

Ikorodu, Ketu Ojota Interchange, Ogudu, Ifako, Owonroshoki Expressway, Anthony Oke, Ikorodu Road, Island.

ISLAND TO MAINLAND

1) Island Third Mainland Bridge, Ogudu, Alapere, Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

OR

Island Third Mainland Bridge, Ogudu, Alapere, Ketu, Ikorodu.

2) Island Eko Bridge Funsho Williams Avenue Obanikoro (Ikorodu Road) then Divert to Bertola on service lane Anthony, Oke Gbagada, Ifako, Ogudu, Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

OR

Island, Eko Bridge, Funsho Williams Avenue, Obanikoro (Ikorodu Road), then divert to Bertola on Service Lane, Anthony Oke, Gbagada, Ifako, Ogudu, Ketu, Ikorodu.

The public is to note that there will be contraflow of traffic on the bridge.

LASTMA officials and traffic equipment will be deployed strategically to the construction zones and alternative routes for traffic management.