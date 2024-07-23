2024 LG elections timetable, guidelines not from OGSIEC – Osibodu

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has debunked the circulation of a timetable and Electoral Guidelines in the social media space, regarding the 2024 Local Government Elections for Chairmanship and Councillorship positions in the State.

A release signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu stated that the information was false and did not originate from the Commission.

The release further enjoined all relevant stakeholders and the general public to disregard the information.

All necessary information in respect to 2024 LG elections in the State, according to the release, would be provided by the Commission in due course.