Brain Jotter visits highlife legend Mike Ejeagha after viral dance video success

Skit maker Comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie popularly known as Brain Jotter has visited the home of highlife legend Mike ‘Gentleman’ Ejeagha, following the massive popularity of a viral video with Ejeagha’s 1983 hit song, “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche.”

His visit came in response to the widespread acclaim of Brain Jotter’s viral dance video set to Ejeagha’s song. The song, from Ejeagha’s “Akuko Na Egwu” album Vol. 1, tells the tale of a crafty tortoise deceiving an elephant to win a princess’s hand in marriage.

Despite being released 41 years ago, the track has found new life thanks to Brain Jotter’s skit, in which he humorously mimics the elephant’s pursuit of the tortoise, reflecting the song’s storyline.

In the skit, Brain Jotter and a friend face each other, engaging in a playful leg dance before one chases the other, mirroring the elephant’s chase described in the song. The rhythmic “Gwo gwo gwo ngwo” sound, representing the elephant’s thumping steps, adds a comedic touch to the performance. Brain Jotter took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his joy, sharing a photo from the visit with the caption;

“So happy I did this. Story coming soon.” In a video with the comedian, the highlife legend Ejeagha was filled with tears and couldn’t hide his excitement at the renewed fame the skit has brought his way. Speaking on behalf of his father, Ejeagha’s son expressed gratitude to Brain Jotter for reviving his father’s song, making it trend more than it had in the last 30 years.

”Over thirty-something years that music was recorded but as God might have it, that you brain jotter will be the one to make this song go viral and it will continue to go viral, God bless you.