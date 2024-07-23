Some NNPC personnel, oil traders own blending plant in Malta — Dangote

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote says some staff members of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and oil traders operate a blending plant in Malta, an island country in Europe.

Dangote stated this over the weekend when he received the leadership of the House led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy Benjamin Kalu.

He said the quality of products produced at the Dangote Refinery was far better quality than the ones imported by marketers. He said the bad fuel imported into the country has damaged many cars. “I still stand by what I said. Go to filling stations, you can check the quality. That is the only way,” he said.

“We know where they blend these things. Some of the NNPC people and some traders have opened a blending plant somewhere off Malta. We all know these areas. We know what they are doing,” Dangote said.