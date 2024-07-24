Ederson’s Man City future uncertain – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he cannot be sure Ederson will remain at the club this summer. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League. Guardiola said at the end of last season he still regarded Ederson as his first-choice goalkeeper, even though he chose back-up Stefan Ortega for the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.

Speaking after his side’s 4-3 friendly defeat by Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola said: “I’d like him to stay but it depends on other clubs. “I don’t know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days. It’s a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we’ll see.” Ederson came on at half-time during City’s loss to Celtic in Chapel Hill, which was the Premier League champions’ opening pre-season game.

If Ederson’s future is uncertain, Kalvin Phillips seems certain to leave City – most likely on loan – before the transfer window closes on 30 August. Phillips endured a terrible spell at West Ham in the second half of last season, ending any hopes of him making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024. He was replaced at half-time against Celtic, although Guardiola said that was to protect him after he had missed the end of last season with injury. “That’s why we didn’t give him more minutes,” said Guardiola.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. He knows the situation, and we’ll see.”