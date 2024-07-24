Gov Sani hails Tinubu for signing North West Development Commission Bill

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani praised President Bola Tinubu for signing the North West Development Commission Bill, calling it a decisive step to pull the zone back from the brink. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the governor said the signing into law of the bill by President Tinubu demonstrated his deep concern for the North West and commitment to addressing its multifaceted developmental and security challenges.

The governor further lauded the President for his “uncommon support to state governments in the North to effectively tackle their myriad challenges and set the region on the path to sustainable growth and development.” Additionally, he urged leaders and people of the North-West to see the signing of the North West Development Commission Bill into law as a call to action.

“We must come together and fashion a Marshall Plan for the development of the North West. Our plan must be people-driven and all-inclusive. The people who will be saddled with the responsibility of running the North-West Development Commission must be men and women of transparent honest, knowledgeable, creative and innovative. There must be no room for incompetence and lethargy,” Governor Sani said.

The North-West Development Commission was established to address the challenges facing the seven states in the North-West geopolitical zone to bring the Federal Government closer to people in all North Western states.