Inflation jacks up prices of Beans, Yam, others in June

A newly released by the National Bureau of Statistics has indicated a rise in prices of Beans, Tomatoes, Irish potatoes, Garri, Yam and other food items in June 2024. This is as the Bureau few days ago, said headline inflation for June increased to 34.19 per cent relative to the May 2024 headline inflation rate which was 33.95 per cent.

According to the NBS report on Selected Food Prices Watch report for June 2024 released in Abuja on Tuesday, the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 252.13 per cent from ₦651.12 recorded in June 2023, to ₦2,292.76 in June 2024. “On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of brown beans increased by 14.11 per cent in June from the ₦2,009.23 recorded in May 2024,” the report stated.

It said that the average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased by 320.67 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N547.28 recorded in June 2023 to N2,302.26 in June 2024. “On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomatoes increased by 55.97 per cent from the N1,479.69 recorded in May 2024,” it added. The report said that the average price of Irish potatoes increased by 288.50 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦623.75 in June 2023 to ₦2,423.27 in June 2024.

The NBS said that the average price of 1kg of white Garri rose by 181.66 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦403.15 in June 2023 to ₦1,135.51 in June 2024. “On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of white Garri increased by 1.86 per cent from N1,114.72 recorded in May 2024. In addition, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber rose by 295.79 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦510.77 recorded in June 2023 to ₦2,2021.55 in June 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that in June 2024, the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Kogi at ₦3,006.43, while the lowest was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,336.11. It said that Abuja recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at ₦3,992.61, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi at ₦1,200.

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber was recorded in Lagos at ₦3,376.54, while the lowest price was recorded in Adamawa at ₦1,100.