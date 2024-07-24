Pelican Valley CEO drums support for Police Children School, makes monetary donation, other

The Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited on Tuesday appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to support the infrastructural and manpower development of Nigeria Police Children Schools across the country not only to ensure success in moulding the minds that will build a better nation tomorrow, but also to motivate the police personnel to put in their best in the service of securing lives and property of citizens.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Real Estate firm, Ambassador (Dr) Babatunde Adeyemo, made the appeal while addressing parents, teachers and pupils of Police Children School Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. He said giving the critical role of the police to the nation, it is morally justifiable for citizens to support them in providing continuous conducive teaching and learning environment for their children and wards. Adeyemo who spoke while delivering his speech as the Chairman of this year’s edition of the school’s end of year, prize giving day and passing out parade ceremony, also urged parents, educationists, governments and policy makers to focus on building the right attitudes and characters in children, especially in their formative years in order to change the narratives about the country and build a better and secured tomorrow.

Drawing from his personal life experience, the frontline real estate entrepreneur said it is necessary to inculcate in the young minds that despite the seemingly daunting challenges, it’s still quite possible to succeed here in Nigeria without engaging in sharp practices, cutting corners or travelling out – Japa. He said, “I always like to use every available opportunity to let the average Nigerian youth know that one can make it here in this country without engaging in sharp practices and without having bad records. It is very possible. Although, the situation in our country is making a good number of our youths to be discouraged.

Adeyemo stated ” They believe that they can’t make it unless they travel out of the country or cut corners but coming to this gathering, I want to use my life experience to motivate and encourage the young ones because I believe it is better we motivate them in their formative years of age – when they are between 0 and 9 years, when they learn faster than at any other point in time. It is the time children experience rapid intellectual, social, emotional, and physical development. It is a time when the curiosity to know and explore their environment is sharper. And I believe we have begun to change the narrative and to the Glory of God, everything will become positive by God’s willing.

“Coming to this Police Children’s School graduation ceremony is highly symbolic in the sense that policing is an integral part of Nigeria’s pillars of stability, peace and harmony. It is critical to our country’s continued existence because without security of lives and property, there is no way progress and development can take place in any country. And these are some of the children of those people dedicating their lives towards keeping the country safe. According to him, “So, it is important and morally justifiable to encourage them for the overall development of this kind of school.

I’m also using this opportunity to appeal to every well-meaning Nigerian to collaborate with people like these ones and this kind of institution, police schools and military schools. This will sound as a kind of motivation towards encouraging the average police personnel and other security personnel to put in their best to the development and growth of safety of lives and property in our country”.