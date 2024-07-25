Maresca defends style after Chelsea draw with Wrexham

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said his side “are going to concede goals this season playing out from the back” after two defensive errors in a 2-2 draw with Wrexham in his first game in charge. Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu scored an 82nd-minute equaliser in Santa Clara, California, cancelling out two second-half strikes by the League One side.

A sharp finish in the penalty box from Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring in the 35th minute of Chelsea’s opening friendly on their pre-season tour of the United States. But Wrexham took a surprise lead after both teams made wholesale changes at half-time with Luke Bolton and Jack Marriott scoring following mistakes. The defensive errors were part of a weak second-half performance as Chelsea adapt to Maresca’s possession-based approach.

Wrexham impressed – adding to their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday in a half-empty Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. It is the Welsh club’s second consecutive US pre-season tour, capitalising on their popularity under co-owners, Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, with Phil Parkinson’s side preparing for third tier football for the first time since 2005.

Maresca was asked about conceding goals through his playing philosophy, which included more patient build-up from back to front. “Hopefully, not too many. It is one of the risks that you have trying to build from behind.” And the 44-year-old former Leicester boss said he would “absolutely” continue his style, adding: “I have no doubt. I think you are going to concede in different ways, so you need to decide in which way you need to concede a goal.

“Sometimes teams that try to build from the back concede goals but I think you are going to score more than you concede.