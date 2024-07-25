Olympic Games: Super Falcons plot revenge against favourites Brazil

The Super Falcons are up against giants Brazil in the Paris Olympic Games football event. Having made a great outing at the World Cup last year, the Super Falcons are in a buoyant mood heading into the game. In this match, the Nigerians will seek revenge against their South American foes having never defeated them in two outings.

Nigeria first met the Brazilians in the quarter-final of the 1999 Women’s World Cup but lost out narrowly 4-3. When both sides clashed again at the Olympic Games in 2008, it was the South Americans winning 3-1 in a group stage match.

Two Teams, Different Fate

Brazil have been a powerhouse in the Olympic Games. They were silver medalists in the 2004 and 2018 events. Nigeria on the other hand are just participating for the first time in 16 years after missing out on the women’s football event of the Games. Their best showing was a quarter-final loss to Germany in Athens 2004.

The current cast of players will be hoping to surpass that 2004 marker, beginning from the match against Brazil. Coming into Thursday’s game, the Super Falcons are undefeated in their last eight matches while Brazil have won nine of their last eleven fixtures.

A Parade of Stars

Coach Randy Waldrum has a galaxy of stars to pick from for the Group C opening match. A former Barcelona Femeni forward and Ballon d’Or shortlist Asisat Oshoala; goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie; Osinachi Ohale and Michelle Alozie among others are all fit for the showdown in the French city of Bordeaux. There are also no injury worries for the team.

For Brazil, veteran Marta Vieira da Silva is in their ranks and they will be wishing for a befitting send-off for the 38-year-old starting from the tie against Nigeria.

Nigeria vs Brazil Match Date, Time

The Nigeria vs Brazil match in the women’s football event of the 2024 Olympic Games will be played by 6:00 pm (Nigeria/WAT) time on Thursday, July 25th, 2024.

After this Nigeria will play Spain in their second group match on July 28th before taking on Japan on the 31st.