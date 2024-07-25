Planned Protest: Tinubu, Sultan, Ooni, NSA, IGP in emergency meeting

As the planned ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest slated for August draws close, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday entered an emergency closed-door meeting with top traditional rulers, security top brass in his government and governors of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The high-delegation meeting was held at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The APC governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma. Some first-class traditional rulers were spotted at the meeting with the President. They include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III; and other traditional leaders across the country.

The meeting was also attended by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; as well as ministers and other members of the President’s cabinet. A delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas) later jointed the high-powered meeting with the President. The President, governors and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier in the week appealed to Nigerians to shelve the planned ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest slated for next month.

On Thursday, the military authorities warned that unscrupulous elements plot to hijack the protest and use it to stage anarchy like what was recently witnessed in East African country Kenya. The police had also warned against violent protests come next month. The protest against economic hardship, which is gaining traction on social media, has been scheduled to be held across all states of the Federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in August.

The organisers of the protest have been faceless.