UPDATED: Five workers dead as building under construction collapses in Lagos

Five workers died when a building under construction collapsed on Thursday at 13, Wilson Mba Street, Arowojobe Estate, Maryland, Lagos. The building under construction collapsed at 3:49am on Thursday in the Maryland area of Lagos State, Nigeria. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) boss, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development in a statement.

The emergency responder said five persons, all adult males, were rescued alive from the building collapse site. “The Agency responded to the above incident and discovered that a set of three terraces under construction had collapsed. “Search and rescue operations began immediately. Five adult males were recovered dead while 4 adult males were rescued alive, and 1 adult male trapped under the rubble was rescued alive by the LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service.

“All the men were site workers. They received pre-hospital care on location before being transported to the hospital while the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) was contacted for the remains of the four fatalities,” the statement read. “LASEMA’s excavator has been deployed to accelerate the search and rescue operations.”

Building collapses have recurred in Lagos in the last few weeks, worsened by flooding. Earlier in July, seven persons were rescued when a two-storey building collapsed in the Mushin area of the state. Ten others were also rescued when a building caved in in the Isale Eko area of the state in May.