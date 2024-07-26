Adegboruwa writes IGP, notifies him of planned protest, requests police coverage

A human rights activist Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) has written to the Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to notify him of planned public meetings, rallies, and processions being organised by a non-governmental body, the Take It Back Movement, all its members, and some other patriotic Nigerians and groups.

In a letter dated Friday, July 26, 2024, the senior advocate writing as solicitor to the Take It Back Movement stated that the planned rallies will commence from Aug. 1 to 10, 2024, or any time thereafter at the Eagle Square in Abuja and other public spaces in the capital cities of all the 36 states and the headquarters of the 774 local government councils.

Adegboruwa while reiterating the role of the police during such rallies and protests, urged the IGP to make available the details of any police officer or police team that will be assigned to cover the said meetings/rallies/processions to harmonise plans and strategies for the same.

