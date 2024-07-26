I am greatly disheartened, Obi mourns Iwuanyanwu

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the demise of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President -General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as disheartening. In a series of post on his X handle on Friday, the former governor of Anambra expressed shock over the death of the Ohanaeze president.

“I am greatly disheartened by the death of an elder statesman and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. “The devastating reports of his death have left all who knew him heartbroken. “He was not just a father to many, but a bridge builder who remained committed to the peaceful coexistence of the nation,” he said.

While announcing his passing, his son Jide Iwuanyanwu said the 82-year-old Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday after a brief illness. “The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” the statement read.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly.” Iwuanyanwu is survived by his wife, Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, many children, and grandchildren. The statement stated that the burial details would be announced later by the family after due consultations.

The late Iwuanyanwu was born on September 4, 1942, to Pa Bernard Iwuanyanwu and Madam Hulder Iwuanyanwu of Umuohii Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State. He was a Nigerian politician and businessman, considered one of the richest Igbo men in the country.

He emerged as the 11th President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation on April 20, 2023.