NNPC set to recruit new staff

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said it is set to hire more workers. A statement published on the company’s website on Friday, said the recruitment would be for various positions across various departments within the energy company.

“NNPC Ltd is pleased to announce that we are currently hiring for multiple positions across various departments. We are seeking talented and dedicated individuals to join our team. Visit our careers page for application instructions,” Soneye stated.

In an update, Soneye disclosed that due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times. “Our techs are working diligently to rectify the problem. “Please be assured that the application process deadline remains Aug 20, 2024,” he disclosed.

This is the first recruitment exercise since the NNPCL fully transformed into a limited company in 2022.