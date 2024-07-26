Protest: Police vow to resist violence, deploy 4,200 men in FCT

The Niger Police has vowed to resist violence during the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1. A statement by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh in Abuja on Friday, said the FCT Command has also deployed a total of 4,200 police officers to curb any form of violence that might arise during the protest.

The command was reacting in anticipation of the planned nationwide protest by some human rights activists and Nigerian youths, to publicly express their displeasure over hunger and hardship. The planned protest has since generated massive traction on social media, especially on X. According to Adeh, the command has proactively deployed material and human resources across the nooks and crannies of the nation’s capital.

The deployment, which is aimed at ensuring public safety, protecting protesters, and preventing protests from being hijacked by non-state actors, the command said is characterised by visibility policing, the deployment of explosive ordinance devices (EOD) experts, and personnel at various strategic locations, raids on identified black spots, uncompleted buildings/shanties, stop and search, vehicular and foot patrol, and synergy with sister security agencies.

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh while acknowledging the right of residents to protest, advised that it should be peaceful. He wrote, “The CP vows to resist all forms of violent protest and lawlessness, as the police will not be stampeded into allowing the destruction of public and private properties or loss of lives.

Residents are also urged to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines, to report suspicious activities through 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, and CRU: 08107314192.