Stakeholders seek for National Balance as Penpushing Media celebrates 6th anniversary

For Nigeria to be better and prosperous, it must ensure strong national balance, devoid of any marginalization. These are the submissions of stakeholders and panelists at the 6th anniversary lecture of Penpushing media held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Some of the stakeholders are former Ambassador to Philippines, Mr Yemi Faronbi, former United Kingdom envoy, Mr. Sarafa Tunji Ishola, former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, among others. Speaking on the anniversary theme, “National Balance: Infrastructure, Institutional, Capacity and Diversity as Tools for Balancing Bloc and Good Governance”, Dr Otive Igbuzor noted that for the country to achieve its full potential, the media must play its role as watchdog of government.

Igbuzor who is the keynote Speaker and the Founding Executive Director, African Center for Leadership, Strategy and Development Center, stressed the need for well-meaning Nigerians to get involved in politics, while building transformative leaders. He said the country must embrace her diversity strength, national balance, building of institutions and good governance. His words “Nigeria needs Visionary leadership to manage its diversity in order to have national balance. Transformational leaders must also bring up. Professionals and godly people must participate in the national affairs”. Faronbi who is the father of the day, said for the country to attain national balance, come together in order to get new money.

While speaking to journalists, the former Nigeria Ambassador to UK, appealed to Nigerian youths to suspend the planned August 1st protest, saying that 14 months is too small to judge the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He cautioned that protest at this time of the national life was dangerous and the youths must thread carefully, reminiscing on some past protests that was hijacked. Ishola said various intelligence reports showed high possibility of violence. He, however, commended Penpushing media for upholding the tenets of journalism.

Amosun in his address, called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the need to push for the regulation of the online media, while urging stakeholders to save journalism profession from quacks and ’emergency reporters’. He noted that online and social media regulation is necessary in order to distinguish the sincere platforms from the dishonest, whose promoters most times are faceless, and prevent them from destroying the reputation of the professionals. The former Governor who is the Chairman of the occasion, “As essential as the roles of the media and its practitioners are in our society, especially in shaping the opinions and setting agenda for good governance, national cohesion, communal harmony, and socio-economic development, it is of utmost importance that the media, particularly online platforms, must do so with circumspection and deep sense of responsibility.

“The proliferation of online media in Nigeria has become a source of concern to stakeholders in the media industry and the generality of the people. Though one cannot rule out the fact that online journalism comes with its ability to ensure that news and information get to readers all over the world as they happen. The speed with which news can be written, revised, and released makes online journalism an indispensable tool for journalists and readers alike. “In today’s fast-paced, internet-enabled world, people are increasingly turning to online media for their news and information. This has led to a change in the way that news is reported and consumed, with online journalism now becoming a major force in influencing public opinion and sparking discussions.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) needs to set standards and code of conducts for their operations, including the accreditation of their members, and the need to educate the general public of their recourse to complain and seek redress where injured, and to ensure prompt retraction of untrue news or stories. “This is the time for real journalists to take their rightful position. Our nation is in dire need of journalists and media practitioners who are committed and unwavering in their quest to employ their platforms to publish verifiable, objective and balanced news stories that will engender peace and tranquility in the society, national development and cohesion, and not falsehood and propaganda.

“The media with particular emphasis on the online and social media must see itself as an integral part of the society, the media needs to serve public interests at all times so as to continue to be relevant as the fourth estate of the realm”, he said. The occasion also witnessed panel session, to dissect the theme and it was moderated by former lawmaker in the State, Hon. Remmy Hassan. The panelists are Prof. Isaac Olawale Albert (University of Ibadan), Mr Wale Adeoye (JODER), Opeyemi Adamolekun (Enough is Enough), EIE and Mauren Chigbo (GOCOP). They also submitted that there should be national rethink and deliberate steps to move the country forward, urging Penpushing Media to establish a library of Media history, insisting that the organization has rich editorial board to achieve it.

In his welcome address, the founder, Penpushing Media, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji in his remarks said the journalism profession should be guided by passion, adding that it is therefore necessary for self-regulation of the sector by practitioners. He noted that while it may be difficult to get rid of fake news, he therefore urged citizens to cultivate fact checking skills, which according to him will send purveyors of fake news into oblivion. Also in attendance are media organisation owners, Editorial board and members of Penpushing, professionals, female groups, Youth Corp members and students.

The event also witnessed airing of documentary put together by the Penpushing team.