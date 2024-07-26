‘Surprise’ if no Liverpool summer signings – Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says “it would be a surprise for all of us” if the club do not make any summer signings. The Reds are yet to make additions to their first-team squad during the current transfer window, which closes at 23:00 BST on Friday, 30 August. “We already have a very good team I’m already really happy with,” said Slot, who was speaking before his side play Real Betis in Pittsburgh on Saturday (00:30 BST) in the first of three games on a pre-season tour in the United States.

“But it would be a surprise for all of us I think, if we don’t bring any player in. So that will probably happen in the end. “For now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.” Slot has been assessing his squad after replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, but is without a number of key players following Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Portugal forward Diogo Jota has joined his Liverpool team-mates in Pittsburgh and France defender Ibrahima Konate and Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch are also expected to link up with the Reds in America.

Scotland left-back Andy Robertson is in the US, but ruled out of playing matches until after tour as he recovers from a “small injury” he took into the Euros. However, Trent-Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk are among those who are still missing and Slot expects them to “start after the trip when we are back in Liverpool”.

“I think I said before, that the first aim is to work with these players,” added the Dutchman.