We say no! 3rd Republic Reps speak on nationwide hardship protest

Members of the 3rd Republic House of Representatives have also called on organisers of the planned nationwide hardship protest, to shelve their plans. The group joins various bodies, individuals, government agencies and others who have called for the cancellation of the protest.

In a statement on Friday, the group said it is saying “No” to the protest. “Today, we stand before you to address and add our voice, to say No to the impending critical issue in Nigeria today- The planned protest. “While the right to protest is an integral part of any democracy, it is essential to acknowledge the negative consequences that can arise when protests are conducted in a tense atmosphere, also taking into cognisance the prevalence of the use of drugs by the youths. “Typical and recent examples of what to expect was seen in Kenya and Uganda which we believe the planners wish to emulate and perpetrate in Nigeria.

They argued that protests, when carried out peacefully and responsibly, have the power to bring attention to important social, political, and economic issues. “They allow voices to be heard, encourage dialogue, and promote change. However, in a society already burdened with tension, protests can exacerbate the existing problems, further dividing people and escalating tensions.

“Firstly, it is important to recognize that a tense society is often characterized by polarized opinions, conflicting ideologies, and deep-seated emotions.

In such an environment, protests can easily become breeding grounds for violence and unrest. The frustration, anger, and resentment that lie beneath the surface can erupt into chaos, undermining the very purpose of the protest and causing harm to individuals and property. “Secondly, the ills of protest in a tense society lie in the potential for manipulation and exploitation by various stakeholders. In times of tension and strife, extremist groups or political factions may exploit protests to further their own agenda. They may infiltrate peaceful demonstrations, incite violence, and spread misinformation, leading to a distortion of the original purpose of the protest and the dilution of its message.”

It furthermore explained that protests conducted in a tense society, often result in a breakdown of communication and dialogue. It said, “Instead of fostering understanding and empathy, they deepen divisions and create an “us versus them” mentality. People from opposing sides become entrenched in their positions, refusing to listen or engage in meaningful conversation. The very essence of a protest the desire for change and progress becomes overshadowed by animosity and hostility.”

Lastly, it argued that another consequence of protests in a tense society is the negative impact on the economy and daily life.