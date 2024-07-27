New season will be ‘survival of fittest’ – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to draw a line under uncertainties of the past and look forward to a season he believes will represent “a survival of the fittest”. The manner of his side’s FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley in May almost certainly kept Ten Hag in a job.

Confirmation of the 54-year-old’s renewed appointment – with the triggering of a one-year option in his contract which will keep the former Ajax boss at Old Trafford until 2026 – came after a lengthy review by new co-owners Ineos. Ten Hag bullishly stated that “if they don’t want me, I will go and win somewhere else” in the aftermath of the FA Cup success.

It was a sign of his self-belief, although Ten Hag is keen to draw a line under the uncertainty at the start of a tour on which United have been joined by new chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox. “That [winning trophies] is what I did all my career,” said Ten Hag. “I believe in myself. We had to wait very long but by the end we got the reward.

“Now we are in a new season. We left everything behind and we are looking forward. It’s a great project. There will be ups and downs but now we are very energised, with a good dynamic and good spirit. We want to work and we want to win.”