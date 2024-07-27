Rivers: PDP defiles court orders, holds ward congress

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding ward congresses in the various wards of Rivers states, against court orders. This is coming despite two court orders stopping the exercise. At the PDP Secretariat along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, various members of the party were observed collecting materials for the congress in their various wards.

They left for their various councils after taking possession of the materials. It would be recalled that Justice Charles Wali on Friday, prohibited the party, its National Chairman Iliya Damagum, and National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, or their agents, from gathering anywhere in Rivers State to hold ward, local government, and state congresses until the court hears and determines the suit before it. The suit was filed by at least one PDP member from each of the 23 Local Government Areas, challenging the conduct of the Congress.

The judge also directed the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, the Director-General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to comply with the order. Earlier this month, Justice Sobere Biambo issued the first order in response to a suit filed by David Omereji and 10 others against the PDP, its national chairperson, national financial secretary, and national organizing secretary. “An interim order is hereby issued stopping or suspending the PDP congress in Rivers State scheduled to hold on July 27 or any other date or location pending the determination of the motion on notice already filed,” the order stated.

However, following the first order, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a counter order allowing the PDP to proceed with the activities. In this ruling, Justice Peter Lifu barred the Department of State Services, the police, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and seven others from “stopping, truncating, or disrupting” the congresses. Currently, there are three orders regarding the planned congresses of the PDP in Rivers State. Two of these orders, issued by a High Court in Rivers State, have halted the congresses. Meanwhile, a Federal High Court order allowed the PDP to proceed with its activities.

The congresses are scheduled to commence on July 27 across the country with ward congresses, followed by local government congresses on August 26, and state congresses in September.