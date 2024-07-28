Eminent personalities grace burial ceremony of Ogun ex Agric Commissioner’s father in Abeokuta

Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo,and the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engineer Noimot Salako Oyedele, on Friday graced the funeral ceremony of Late Pa Titus Odedina in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The deceased, father of former commissioner for agriculture in Ogun state, Dr Adeola Odedina died on March 22, 2024 at the age of 92. Pa Titus Adesegun Odedina was born on January 4, 1932, in Sode Village, Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. He was a descendant of renowned hunters and farmers. He served as his father’s personal assistant and later became a successful farmer and entrepreneur in his own right.

In his remarks, Dr Odedina appreciated the presence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who stayed throughout the reception to grace the occasion. The Deji of Akure, His Imperial Majesty Oba Aladetoyinbo Oguntade Aladelusi who was also at the event arrived a day before in an entourage of thirteen, including High Chiefs. Dr. Odedina noted that former President Obasanjo has always supported his parents, who were beneficiaries of his generosity. “We begin by acknowledging His Excellency, Baba Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, who stayed with us throughout the reception and hosted His Imperial Majesty, the Deji of Akure land, who arrived in Abeokuta a day before the event with an entourage of thirteen, including High Chiefs.

“Baba Olusegun Obasanjo has always supported my parents, and they were often beneficiaries of his generosity. Shortly before my father passed, he and my mother had an extensive phone conversation with Baba and Mama Obasanjo. “Last December, Baba and Mama Obasanjo sent packages to my Parents.” Odedina while describing his late father as a man of peace said he (father) would be greatly missed by all. “He is a great family man, a man of peace; he’s a global role model for a peaceful marriage. We learn everything from him: music, humor, entrepreneurship, and family unity. We’ll greatly miss him,” “His jokes, his sense of humour and he can water down any situation with joke.

“He’s a great man, his contentment, happiness, entrepreneurship, family unity. My love for music is from him, my father didn’t win Grammy, I’ll win one. My father would have been Davido, (jokingly)”. Other dignitaries in attendance are the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Olowu of Owu(rep), Oba Saka Matemilola (rep) and Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Oguntade Aladelusi.

Also in attendance we’re His Royal Highness Oba AbdulRasaq Adesina Adenugba Ebuwawe of Ago -Iwoye(rep) , Oba Olorunsola Akinyelure the Odogbo of Ode-Omi in Ikale land, Ondo State, Ogun APC Chairman Chief Yemi Sanusi(rep) Moshood Abiola Polytechnic present and former Rector , APC publicity secretary Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, Anthony General and commissioner for Justice, Hon. Oluwasina Ogungbade, Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry Hon. Oludotun Taiwo, Ogun State Commissioner for transportation Hon. Dairo Olugbenga , Ogun State Commissioner for Environment Hon. Oladimeji Oresanya, Ogun State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon.Olatunji Odunlami, Ogun State Commissioner for works Hon. Adebowale Akinsanya.

Present and former Permanent Secretaries, former SSG Agbaakin of Egba land Barr Taiwo Adeoluwa, Director Institute of Agricultural Research and Training ( I A R &T); Professor Veronica Obatolu. Chief Olusegun Osoba(rep), Former DG Nigeria Law School Professor Nasir Tijani, Management of Fan Milk (rep) , International Agricultural Value chain actors , among others. Osi Egba Land, Chief Bode Mustapha, Chief Kufile, Barrister Benjamin Ogunmodede, Chief Joju Fadiro, Provost Federal college of Agriculture Akure, Obafemi community, Farmers groups, Oluwatedo Kolonbo Youth Association, Alako Ayerose youth association and well-wishers all over the state were all present.