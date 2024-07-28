NFF pays tribute to Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ifeanyi Ubah

The Nigeria Football Federation has paid glowing tributes to former football club owners, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Senator (Dr) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, who both passed away within two days of each other during the week. Chief Iwuanyanwu, who took over the former Spartans Football Club of Owerri (1981 WAFU Cup losing finalists) and renamed it Iwuanyanwu Nationale, died at the age of 82 on Thursday, 25th July 2024.

Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah, who took over the slot of Gabros International of Nnewi in the Nigeria top division, with the club renamed FC IfeanyiUbah, died in a London hospital in the morning of Saturday, 27th July. He was 52. President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, expressed shock and sadness at the deaths of the prominent personalities. “We are saddened by the deaths of Chief Iwuanyanwu and Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah. Senator Ubah told me about two weeks ago that he was going to London; I had no idea it would be the last communication between us.

“The two men invested in Nigeria football, thereby empowering the youth and helping to grow the game in our country. They will be missed. I remember how Iwuanyanwu Nationale got to the final of the African Champion Clubs’ Cup in 1988. I also remember that FC IfeanyiUbah played in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2017. “There are great memories of the two football financiers. The NFF and the Nigeria Football fraternity pray that the Almighty will grant them eternal rest, and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear the big losses.”

Iwuanyanwu Nationale reached the final of the old-style African Champion Clubs’ Cup competition in 1988, losing 1-4 on aggregate to Entente Setif of Algeria. FC IfeanyiUbah lost to Al Masry of Egypt after a penalty shootout in the CAF Confederation Cup seven years ago.