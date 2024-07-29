Protest: US, UK, Canada issue security alerts to citizens in Nigeria

The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have issued security alerts to their citizens in Nigeria, warning of potential violence during the planned nationwide protests. The development comes on the heels of a planned nationwide protest against hunger and hardship slated to take off from August 1, 2024.

In separate travel advisories, the three countries cautioned their citizens to avoid areas where confrontations between security agencies and protesters might occur. In its advisory, the US Mission in Abuja urged Americans to avoid the rallies, advising them to steer clear of crowds and demonstrations and stay updated via local media.

The alert highlighted the potential for roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations, stating, “According to media reports, nationwide protests may occur in Nigeria between July 29th and August 5th, 2024. Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations”.