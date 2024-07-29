Troops neutralize eight terrorists following raid on Boko Haram enclave in Borno

Troops of 151 Battalion of the Nigerian Army conducting counter-terrorism counter- insurgency operations under the auspices of Operation HADIN KAI in North East Nigeria, have eliminated 8 terrorists in Bula Marwa, just ahead of Siraja village in Borno State.

The troops in a dawn Raid Operation conducted in conjunction with Hybrid/Civilian Joint Task Force, launched into the terrorists’ enclave in the early hours of Sunday 28 July 2024, gallantly neutralizing the terrorists in a fierce gun battle.

According to an army statement, the troops also recovered one Automatic Grenade Launcher, an MK rifle, and a bag containing a pair of desert camouflage and other terrorists’ uniforms from the terrorists. Authorities say the troops are still carrying out further exploitation of the general area to smoke out any other terrorists hiding in the general area.

The army in its brief communique assured Nigerians that the soldiers will continue to be undaunted in combating terrorism and insurgency in synergy with sister services and other security agencies in defence of the nation and in protection of the citizens.