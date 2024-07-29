UPDATED: President Tinubu signs N70,000 minimum wage bill into law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the minimum wage bill into law, ending months of deliberations between government authorities, labour unions, and the private sector.

He signed it at the State House in Abuja on Monday days after the National Assembly National had passed the Minimum Wage Act, 2019 to increase the National Minimum Wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000.

A National Assembly delegation led by the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio and some members of the House of Representatives were around to witness the ground-breaking event. Following the signing, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters Basheer Lado said the move is a promise kept.

“The signing of the minimum wage bill into law by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is both a promise kept and a demonstration of his people-centric governance model,” he said in a statement.

“Tinubu promised to pay a living wage to Nigerian workers during his electioneering campaigns and he has kept that promise.”