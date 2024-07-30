‘I’ll decide after Olympics’ – Alvarez on Man City future

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez says he will make a decision about his future at the club after the Paris 2024 Games. Alvarez, 24, is due to make his third start for Argentina at the Olympics when they face Ukraine on Tuesday (16:00 BST) in Lyon.

In March 2023, Alvarez signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at City until 2028. “There is a lot of talk,” said Alvarez before the Ukraine match when asked about his City future. “I am focused here [at the Olympics] because it is a short tournament. At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes. “But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.”Alvarez was a substitute when City lost the FA Cup final to Manchester United in May and has since been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid. “Maybe it’s annoying to be out in big games, players always want to help on the pitch,” he added. “But my season was good, so I’m very happy.”

Boss Pep Guardiola, who is in the United States with City on a pre-season tour, said he was aware Alvarez was thinking about his future. “I don’t think about replacing,” added Guardiola. “I know he wants to play in important moments, but the other players [want that] too. “We have 18 or 19 players who want to play in the important games.

“I read he has to think about it, so OK, think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do.” Alvarez played in the Community Shield against Arsenal way back on 6 August 2023. The men’s gold medal match at the Olympics is on 9 August.