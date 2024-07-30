MTN shuts offices nationwide after SIM-NIN outrage

Telecoms firm MTN has closed its offices nationwide.

“Yello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July 2024,” the company said on its customer support X handle.

MTN, however, directed its customers to use their “digital channels” for support. While it did not indicate the reason for the closure, the move came barely 24 hours after aggrieved customers vandalised MTN’s office in the Festac area of Lagos.

The aggrieved customers whose lines were disconnected for defaulting in the NIN-SIM linkage policy had stormed the office to complain over the move. But in viral videos spotted, some of them were seen pulling the office’s fence.

It took the intervention of police authorities in Lagos State to restore normalcy to the area. “This should not be the way to go! Meanwhile, the DPO Festac and his men responded immediately after they got this report,” the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin wrote on his X handle while reacting to a video post of the vandalism.

“They succeeded in restoring normalcy and are still on the ground to maintain peace.” In several parts of the country, customers whose lines were disconnected had b besieged MTN’s offices in a bid to rectify the issue.