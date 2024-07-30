Protest: Falana, Adegboruwa, NBA to lead meeting with IGP

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has again written to the Inspector General of Police to make available the contact details of its officer who will be designated to cover the planned public meetings, rallies processions, to ensure a peaceful and crisis-free outing.

The lawyer writing as solicitor to the “Take it Back Movement” also listed some of the points of convergence for the said public meetings, rallies, and processions, including Eagle Square, Abuja; Alausa Park, Lagos, and Opposite Wema Bank, Akpakpava Lane, Benin City.

The other locations are opposite the School of Agric, Bauchi; Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road, Ibadan; Maiduguri Roundabout, opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State; Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium, River and Freedom Park, Osogbo.

With regard to the request of the IGP for a meeting on Tuesday, Adegboruwa requested that the meeting be enlarged and held virtually to give room for all stakeholders to attend.

He specifically mentioned that the meeting will be led by Femi Falana (SAN), and will also have in attendance representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) other lawyers, and civil society organizations.