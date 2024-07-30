Shelve your action in Nigeria’s interest, Speaker Abbas begs protest organisers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has appealed to the planners of the nationwide protests, especially the Nigerian youth, to shelve their actions in the interest of the country and its citizens.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Musa Krishi, said Abbas, who noted the frustrations and reservations of the Nigerian youth, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is not relenting in its efforts to bring succour to Nigerians. The speaker also said the House of Representatives has taken measures to continuously engage the youth to hear their earnings and aspirations, to address them.

“I address you today with a heart full of empathy and a deep sense of duty. We are living through challenging times, and I want to acknowledge the difficulties that many of you, especially our youth, are facing. The economic pressures, social uncertainties, and other related concerns weigh heavily on our nation. “Your frustrations and reservations are not lost on us. We hear your cries for change, for a better and more equitable Nigeria. I want to assure you that these concerns are taken with the utmost seriousness by the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We are committed to listening, engaging, and working with you to find sustainable solutions to the issues that confront us.

“The government has initiated several policies and programs aimed at addressing the needs and aspirations of our youth. One of such initiatives is the introduction of student loans to ease the burden of educational expenses and ensure that no Nigerian youth is denied the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams due to financial constraints.”

Speaker Abbas added “The Tinubu-led administration has also made significant strides in providing access to funds for young entrepreneurs through various schemes, such as the Consumer Credit Scheme, designed to support innovation and enterprise.

“In addition, we are focusing on job creation and skills development. Programs aimed at enhancing employability and creating sustainable livelihoods are being prioritised. We are committed to ensuring that the Nigerian youth are not just job seekers but job creators.

“I also want to highlight the efforts of the House of Representatives in this regard. We are in the process of developing formal legislative mechanisms to ensure continuous engagement and dialogue with our youth. We believe that your voices must be heard, and we are creating platforms for regular interaction to build consensus on the way forward. “Therefore, I urge you to remember that nation-building is a collective task. We must shun violence and embrace dialogue. Your right to protest is acknowledged and respected. Let us use legitimate avenues to express our grievances and work together towards constructive solutions.