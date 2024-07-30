Take up FG’s Initiatives – Tinubu’s aide, Gbadamosi appeals to Youths

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Youth Initiatives, Monitoring and Delivery, Titilope Gbadamosi on Tuesday urged Nigerian youths to take up various initiatives of the Federal government created for them. She made the appeal at a Youth Stakeholders Engagement in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. Gbadamosi listed some of the initiatives to include Grassroot Youths Entrepreneurship Scheme ( G-YES), Conpreneur Support Youth , Nigeria Youth Academy, Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, Young and Secure and Green House Programme.

She insisted that the youths must disabuse their minds and take advantage of various initiatives of the Federal government so as to be included in scheme of things, saying there is need for collaboration between government and the youths. Gbadamosi stressed that it is disheartened that youths failed to take up initiatives created by government. His words: “It is high time, you all disabuse your minds and take up federal government’s initiatives for you. Don’t say it is their government, it is wrong sense of judgement, it is your government. You must take up available initiatives”.

Gbadamosi urged the youths not to be discouraged about how things were in the country but rather have faith in the government. “I want to beg you to have faith in our administration, you won’t be left out, I am sure of that. Don’t be discouraged in Nigeria”, he stated. While commenting on the planned protest, Gbadamosi appealed to youths to take caution, saying nothing surpass peaceful atmosphere. She noted that the damaged done by the Endsars protest was still vivid and the country is yet to heal from the wounds created by the protest.

Gbadamosi said, “We don’t know the important of peace until you lose, we must be careful not to create monster. How do we handle the protest is another matter. She said for the first time in the history of the country, her portfolio was created to ensure that there was total monitoring of government’s initiatives. “My office is Project monitoring, I am the first in the office and it shows this is a different government, who cares for its citizens”, he stated.

The stakeholders meeting had in attendance aides to Governor Dapo Abiodun, representatives of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and various youth groups in the State.