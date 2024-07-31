Encomium as Prestige names Tunji Isola, Kehinde Onasanya, Babatunde Adeyemo among Ogun 50 top role models

… Recognition a call for commitment to nation building – Adeyemo

Urges youths to adopt dialogue to resolve issues

Nigerian top – notch property developer, Ambassador (Dr) Babatunde Adeyemo, has been listed among the ‘Ogun State 50 Top Role Models.’ Ambassador Adeyemo who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CEO of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, was listed alongside a prominent politician and the immediate past Nigeria’s High Commission to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Tunji Isola and Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, as notable role models by the Prestige Newspaper – one of the surviving and oldest modern community newsreel in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The “Ogun State Top 50 Role Models” is a book project of the Prestige Newspaper and the third in the series by the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Dada Olanipekun, to celebrate Nigerians who were born inside and outside of the Gateway State. Explaining the rational for the recognition, Olanipekun, said although realtor Adeyemo is not an indigene, but the news medium found his contributions not only as a veteran broadcast journalist but also his being adjudged as the “poster boy of real estate” practice in the state – a feat worthy of emulation and documentation for posterity. The publisher added that the sterling qualities of Adeyemo who equally doubles as the promoter of Oko Opo widows Foundation, a not – for – profit organisation established about 18 months ago to cater for widows, children and the downtrodden members of the society, have made it inevitably to beam the search light on him for the deserving identification, recognition and celebration.

In his response, UN (POLAC) Ambassador commended the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Newspaper, Mr Dada Olanipekun, for recognising and listing him among the 50 top role models in the state, pledging not to take the honour for granted. Recalling that he has garnered over 60 recognitions from credible International, National and several youth – based organisations, professional bodies, individuals, groups among others, Adeyemo said the latest honour bestowed on him by the Prestige Newspaper is a call to commitment to nation building and service to humanity. The frontline real estate entrepreneur said he would continue to use his personal life experience to inculcate in the nation’s young minds that despite the seemingly daunting challenges, it’s still quite possible to succeed in Nigeria without engaging in sharp practices, cutting corners or travelling out – Japa.

Reflecting on the planned nationwide protest which begins tomorrow, August 1, he appealed to the youths to shun any call to violence, destruction and anarchy, saying such are counterproductive. He urged them to adopt dialogue and collective bargaining instead of violence, give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu time and set targets for him to address their demands. Adeyemo said, “Even if you must protest as a constitutionally guaranteed right, please be civil and peaceful about it, you will definitely be heard because the world has become a global village. Violent protest is counterproductive. We saw how violence and destruction and protest hijack water down the ideals of the October 20, 2020 ENDSARS movement. We don’t want a repeat of such unfortunate and sad experience. Even in Kenya where the youths have taken to the streets, the people are already licking their wounds. Many are regretting it. 50 Kenyans have died and over 100 of them have been wounded since the tax hikes protest against the country’s President, William Ruto, began.

“I always like to use every available opportunity to let the average Nigerian youth know that one can make it here in this country without engaging in sharp practices and without having bad records. It is very very possible. Although, the situation of our country is making a good number of our youths to be discouraged. “I want to use my life experience to motivate and encourage our young ones because I believe it is better we motivate them to toe the right path of honour, integrity, build trust and cultivate goodwill in order to experience genuine success and change the narrative about Nigeria. I believe with collective efforts, determination, integrity, honesty and patriotism, together we can build a better Nigeria. It is possible.”