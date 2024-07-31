‘Give Government more time to meet demands’, Senate appeals to protesters

The Senate has appealed to protesters to grant the Federal Government more time for the ongoing reforms to yield the desired results and meet their demands.

The appeal came after the Senate reconvened from its closed-door session which lasted for less than two hours on Wednesday.

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio stated that the government has started to meet the demands of the protesters including minimum wage, student loans, and sales of crude oil refineries.

He maintained that the Senate is willing to legislate on all matters that will bring succour to Nigerians.