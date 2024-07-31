Man Utd defender Yoro on crutches with foot injury

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been seen wearing a protective boot and using crutches at the club’s UCLA training base. Yoro was forced off during the first half of Saturday’s pre-season defeat by Arsenal at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old, who only completed his £52m move to United from Lille on 18 July, could barely put any weight on his foot as he left the pitch and went onto the team bus before the final whistle. Yoro was filmed getting on the team bus with the protective boot on his left foot, sparking fears of an extended absence. United sources say the club is still assessing the extent of the injury.

Manager Erik ten Hag has not spoken to wider media since Yoro sustained his injury and is not scheduled to do so until 16:30 local time on Thursday (00:30 BST Friday) when he is due to give a pre-match press conference for Saturday’s game against Liverpool in South Carolina.

United play La Liga side Real Betis in the second game of their three-match US tour in San Diego on Wednesday at 19:00 (03:00 BST Thursday).