Protests: RRS, Task Force in show of force in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has deployed men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to the streets ahead of the nationwide hunger and hardship protests billed to commence on August 1.

The heavy presence of police officers of the RRS and Task Force were seen on streets around the state Wednesday, as they engaged in patrol exercises. The operation took off from Alausa, Ikeja through the old Tollgate, Ojota, Ogudu, and Iyana Oworo to the 3rd Mainland Bridge axis. Some officers were also seen matching through Lekki streets to the Lekki Tollgate area.

This is as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume on Wednesday, called on Nigerians not to embark on the planned nationwide protests amid the economic crisis in the land.

Akume who made the call during a press briefing in Abuja, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration, is making concerted efforts to solve the myriads of challenges confronting the nation.