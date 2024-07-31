Senate holds emergency session ahead of nationwide protest

The Senate is currently in an emergency session ahead of the nationwide hunger and hardship protests slated to begin on Thursday. The meeting is being chaired by the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio. The lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of the late Senator Ifeanyi Uba ahead of the anticipated official notification of his demise, from his family to the Senate.

The upper chamber afterwards dissolved into a closed-door session. It would be recalled that the Red and Green Chambers had announced an emergency session for Wednesday (today) on Sunday. According to a statement issued on Monday by the spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Rotimi Akin, the Wednesday plenary will focus on critical matters requiring immediate legislative attention.

The statement read, “The House of Representatives wishes to announce that, pursuant to the directive of the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., a plenary session has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2024. “Honourable members have been duly summoned from their respective constituencies to attend this crucial session. This directive was communicated through an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., on Sunday.”

Akin noted that it is customary for the House to reconvene from recess to address pressing national issues.